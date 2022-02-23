LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County continues to confront the challenge of homelessness.

“There’s a lot of misperception nothing is being done and in fact we do have a great team here in Lancaster County,” said Justin Eby, executive director for the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

From Refresh Lancaster to homeless outreach specialists, the work never stops.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“If you’re asking why do we have responsibility to help each homeless person transform their life, it’s because this is a community and we either fail or succeed together,” said Ismail Smith-Wade-El, with the Lancaster Homeless Coalition.

Before the sun shined on Lancaster County this morning, dozens of people spread far and wide counting as they combine their efforts to canvas one of the largest counties in the Commonwealth.

“From here in Binns park, over in New Holland and Ephrata, conducted by Echos in the Elizabethtown area,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Those were some of the spots volunteers scoured to properly assess needs, and this count was about more than just a number.

“The count also asks folks are you a veteran? Do you have a significant disability? It lets us get a sense of what is contributing to homelessness in our community,” Smith-Wade-El said.

If it sounds like a massive effort, you’re right — it really is.

“While this gives us a snapshot in time today this month, we’ll look to do it again in the summer and continue to evaluate our needs of unsheltered individuals,” Eby said.