Police: 3 children endangered in urine-soaked, feces-covered apartment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged with endangering three young children who were living in unsanitary conditions, authorities said.

Travis A. Croney, 34, and Brittany N. Croney, 28, are each charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Manheim Township police said officers went to an apartment in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane last week for a welfare check. The couple and the children, all under 10 years old, were living in the apartment with a dog.

Police said the children were seen walking barefoot through the apartment that had urine-soaked and feces-covered carpeting.

Trash and rotting food, roaches and other insects, and other signs of filth were observed in the apartment, and all of the doors had been removed from their hinges, giving the children access to dangerous mechanical equipment, police said.

The children were relocated and currently live with a relative.