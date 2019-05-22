Police: 3 made purchases with stolen credit cards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left: Dillon Hertzog, Douglas Shuman, and Kevin Kendig

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Three men are accused of purchasing and attempting to purchase over $6,800 in gift cards using stolen credit cards, police said.

Dillon Hertzog, 27, of Columbia; Douglas Shuman, 23, of Washington Boro; and Kevin Kendig, 28, of Lancaster, stole two credit cards from a purse while visiting a relative of Shuman last month, Manheim Township police said.

Police said the trio then used the credit cards at several businesses in Lancaster County. They said the purchases and attempted purchases totaled $6,884.26.

Each of the men is charged with access device fraud and theft. All three were already jailed on unrelated charges.