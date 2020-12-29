Police are clearing the crime scene after a Lancaster stabbing leaves one dead

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Police Department responded to a stabbing at 25 S. Ann Street Tuesday morning to find a male victim who was unconscious and unresponsive inside the front door of the location.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS discovered a stab wound and determined the man was beyond help and soon died from his injuries at the scene. Police say his identity has not yet been confirmed, but preliminary information indicates that he does not reside in the building.

Detectives are gathering information from residents and neighbors, as they try to piece together what happened this morning.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also Submit a Tip or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

