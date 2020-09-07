Police are investigating a car theft at a Lancaster Turkey Hill parking lot

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a car theft from the parking lot at of a Turkey Hill.

On Friday, August 28, at approximately 1:25 p.m. a 2013 silver Ford Fusion was stolen from the parking lot at the Turkey Hill located at 5 W. Clay St.

Police say the driver of the vehicle had gone into the store and left the vehicle unattended with the keys inside. An unknown white male suspect stole the vehicle from the parking lot.

Surveillance images from the Lancaster Safety Coalition camera captured images of the suspect when he first approached the store.

The registration plate displayed on the vehicle was PA/ KTG8993. The vehicle information was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.





Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Auto Crimes Detective Dommel at 717-735-3361 dommela@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.