Police are investigating a teenager involved stabbing in a Lancaster McDonald’s parking lot

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a teenager involved stabbing in a McDonald’s parking lot.

On Monday September 7 at approximately 6:45 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 210 W. King St. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located a 16-year-old male resident of Manheim Twp. with a stab wound to his right arm.

Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The teen was then treated by EMS and transported to the hospital for additional medical procedures. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police were informed that two groups of juveniles had engaged in a fight in the parking lot and that the juvenile received his injury during that altercation. Officers and detectives canvassed the area for evidence, suspect information, additional victims, witnesses and video surveillance locations.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.