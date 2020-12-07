Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highlands Drive and Peters Road

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department are on the scene of a 2 vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highlands Drive and Peters Road.

The condition of the vehicle occupants are unknown at this time.

