Police arrest man accused of fleeing with small child on motorcycle

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man they say fled officers with a small child on the back of a motorcycle.

Kevin Dowlin, 38, is charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing and eluding along with numerous summary violations.

Strasburg police terminated the pursuit on July 9. Dowlin was on state parole for robbery at the time.

State Parole agents then attempted to take Dowlin into custody at his home for a parole violation, but he fled on foot, police said.

He was arrested Saturday.