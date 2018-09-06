Police arrest man wanted for beating 2-year-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Lancaster Police have arrested a man wanted for assaulting a woman and her 2-year-old child, along with involuntary sexual intercourse and several other charges.

Authorities say they arrived at the 300 block of E. Main St. in Mount Joy to serve an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Luis Martinez-Colomba.

Police successfully located Martinez-Colomba and arrested him.

Martinez-Colomba was taken to Lancaster County Prison and is being held on $350,000 dollars bail.

A warrant was issued for Martinez-Colomba back in August when a woman reported that he beat her while she was driving a a car, and forced her to perform a sex act on him while her child was in the car with them.

He also beat the child in the mouth and threatened to harm the mother and child, as well as himself.