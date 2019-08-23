Police arrest second suspect of Lyft robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested the second suspect in the robbery and assault of a Lyft driver that occurred Aug. 2.

The incident occurred when the driver went to pick up a passenger on Howard Avenue at night.

The driver was then surprised when a man pointed a gun at his head. A camera inside the car was recording when another gun was put against the driver’s head.

The police were able to identify the first suspect after acting responding to an unrelated domestic dispute and found 19-year-old Michael Baker with a 9mm handgun and matched the suspect images taken from the video.

Lancaster Police was looking for the second suspect after the incident and determined that it was 23-year-old Christian Lebron-Devila.

Officers were able to see that Lebron-Devila wore a distinctive white/red jacket. While officers were on scene, Lebron-Devila removed his jacket and handed it to an unknown female who carried it into his residence.

A later review of the victim’s dashcam video showed that at the time of the robbery, the 2nd suspect wore a jacket that matched the one Lebron-Devila had worn when officers had contact with him later that night.

Lebron-Devila resides in the same block where the robbery occurred.

A review of prison phone calls at LCP to Michael Baker showed that Christian Lebron-Devila spoke with Baker, who was arrested prior, via telephone.

The two discussed the robbery and their involvement in the incident. Lebron-Devila’s Probation Officer was able to review that phone call and recognized Lebron-Devila’s voice.

Lebron-Devila was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of a $2,500,000 bail.