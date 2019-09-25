Police-assisted addiction program to expand

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Since the start of the year, Christopher Dreisbach and his program have formed a tight bond with police.

Dreisbach is the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery and his addiction specialists are called when officers see anyone with an addiction problem.

“About nine months in, we have over 90 cases of successful admissions into treatment through the Second Chance program,” Dreisbach said.

The Second Chance program, which began with the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been regarded as a success.

Dreisbach said their success had other police departments and first responders eager to learn more.

“Police departments have understood they can’t arrest their way out of the addiction crisis,” Dreisbach said.

Now, Manor Township police are the latest to join a list of departments looking to use the Second Chance program.

“If we can prevent these repeat drug overdoses or drug users, too, from having problems, it’s going to help our officers and the community in the long run also,” Manor Township police Chief Todd Graeff said.

Graeff said the township has seen struggle with the opioid crisis and believes this program will help.

“Drug addiction is everywhere,” Graeff said.

