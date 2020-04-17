Police attempting to ID thieves who stole over $400 in items from Target

Live Now
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are looking to identify two people they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from Target.

At 12:14 p.m., Thursday, April 16, a man and woman entered the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and loaded a shopping cart with $457.92 worth of merchandise. 

Police say the female then attempted to return two sets of bedsheets, which they had just stolen. The store denied the return given current restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the bedsheets were abandoned. 

The suspects then fled the store with the remaining $277.94 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” on Crimewatch.

