LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield Township police are attempting to identify a man involved in an incident in the parking lot of a Kmart.

Officials did not give specific details regarding the incident that occurred Sunday around 2 p.m.

They said the man was in an older model Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he fled the scene, traveling west on Columbia Avenue.

If you can identify him, contact Ofc. Gabe Rimolo at 717-285-5191