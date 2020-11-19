Police charge Mifflin resident in Lancaster stabbing with attempted Homicide and 4 additional charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police today charged 38-year-old Albert Alicea-Gonzalez of Mifflin, Pa. with Criminal Attempt- Homicide and four additional charges.

His arrest comes days after officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a stabbing on 500 blk. High St. where a 44-year-old male sustained injuries to his face and torso.

Alicia-Gonzalez was charged with Criminal Attempt-Homicide, 2 Counts-Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Possessing Instruments of Crime and 2 Counts Simple Assault. Bail was denied.