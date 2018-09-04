Police cite over 20 drivers for driving on closed, flooded roads

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) - Northern Lancaster County Regional police say they cited more than 20 drivers who went into high water on closed roadways and had to be rescued after Friday's storms.

The citations were issued on roadways in Penn, Clay and Warwick townships.

Police said in several cases, there were sinkholes near the closed roadways.

State law makes it illegal to ignore barricades or warning signs.

Drivers caught going around barricades will pay a fine fo up to $250. If emergency responders have to come to your rescue, provide medical care, or your car needs to be towed because you ignored the warnings, the fine doubles to $500.

You'll also have to pay for the emergency responders’ expenses, and you'll get two points on your driving record.