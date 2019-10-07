Police: Couple charged over $9,000 to stolen bank cards

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are attempting to identify a man and woman they say charged over $9,000 to stolen debit and credit cards.

Manheim Township police released photos of the pair on Monday.

The owner of the cards had their wallet stolen Wednesday while eating at Panera Bread, at 2092 Fruitville Pike. Moments later, police said the couple in the photos used the stolen cards at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Nordstrom Rack.

The fraudulent purchases totaled $9,773.92.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.