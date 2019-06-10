Police: Credit union employee stole from friends

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A former credit union employee is accused of stealing from a family who considered her a friend and fraudulently using the identity of their 1-year-old son, police said.

Elizabeth Oliver, 36, of Lancaster, was an employee of Lancaster County Red Rose Credit Union when she issued herself a credit card using the child's identity and took a cash advance in the amount of $14,514.60 in February 2013, Lancaster police said.

In August 2016, Oliver created a fraudulent car loan for $26,169.66 using the wife as the borrower. The 2015 Ford Explorer assigned to the loan did not exist, and Oliver listed a vehicle identification number from a sedan the victims had previously financed through the credit union, police said.

Authorities said the money from the car loan was used to pay off the fraudulent credit card as well as funds that Oliver had withdrawn from the victim's joint bank account. They said the car loan was paid monthly by Oliver, sometimes from her account and sometimes from the victim's accounts.

Oliver resigned from the credit union in June 2018 and stopped making loan payments in November of that year. In December, the victim was denied a purchase using her credit union card and learned that the address on all her accounts had been changed to the address of the credit union.

Because their address had been changed, police said the victims did not receive printed statements and the fraudulent activity that began in 2013 went undetected for more than five years.

Oliver is charged with money laundering, theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and tampering with records or identification. Bail was set at $250,000 and posted by a bail bond.