Police department scraps plans for outdoor shooting range

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Denise Orlowski loves her two horses, Rusty and Te, that roam the pasture in her backyard.

Orlowski said the two horses were the main motivation for her to grab signatures for a petition opposing an outdoor gun range that was slated just feet from their stable.

“There were also other concerns,” Orlowski said. “[We had] concerns for possible lead in our water supply. We have well water.”

Ephrata police had a proposal to build a two-stall training range near Orlowski’s house in Adamstown.

Orlowski said when she heard about the proposal, she was conflicted. Orlowski has a son who is a police officer out of state, so she understood the need for a training facility. She also said she didn’t want the range near her property.

“My son trains in a quarry, so they don’t bother anybody,” she said. “It’s private, so nobody gets hurt. I just don’t feel it was a proper location.”

In a letter to Adamstown, Ephrata police said they decided to drop the plans for the range because of residents who expressed safety concerns.

Police have not announced plans to build the range at another location.

