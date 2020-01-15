Police: Driver fled crash that injured 2 pedestrians in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after they say a 26-year-old Mount Joy man struck two pedestrians in Lancaster and fled the scene.

The crash early Sunday in the 400 block of New Holland Avenue seriously injured a man and woman from Philadelphia. Both were in a hospital.

Police said the pair had exited Quip’s Pub and were crossing New Holland Avenue toward the Cork Hotel when they were struck around 1:49 a.m.

The driver turned himself in to Mount Joy police around 5 a.m. The car he was driving was towed and searched.

Lancaster police said when their investigation is complete, they will consult with the district attorney’s office to approve any charges that will be filed.

They said the driver’s identity will be released when any charges have been filed.