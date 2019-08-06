Police: DUI driver crashed with baby, left child with stranger

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim Township man driving under the influence put a 3-month-old child at risk in a car crash, police said.

Emanuel Petrilli, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI and traffic violations after police say he crashed his car with a 3-month-old passenger around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Immediately after the crash on the 1300 block Columbia Avenue, Petrilli handed the child to a person unknown to him and walked to a nearby restaurant where officers located him, police said.

Petrilli was found to be under the influence of drugs. He admitted to being a methadone user but refused chemical testing, police said.

He was arrested then released on unsecured bail.