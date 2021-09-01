Police: Ephrata man ‘seriously injured’ in overnight hit and run

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 57-year-old Ephrata man was ‘seriously injured’ overnight during a hit and run pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Lake Street in Ephrata Borough.

According to witnesses and evidence collected at the scene, a silver in color Nissan Versa struck the 57-year-old pedestrian before fleeing the area without stopping.

Authorities say the pedestrian was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital.

Police add the vehicle sustained damage to its front, passenger side and the passenger side mirror was broken during the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ephrata Police Department at (717)-738-9200.