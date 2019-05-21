Police: Feral cat attacked 2 people Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department) [ + - ] Video

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are trying to capture a potentially aggressive stray or feral cat for testing after unprovoked attacks on a child and an adult in Warwick Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the cat bit and scratched both victims as they were engaged in outdoor activities. Both received medical care and are undergoing further treatment.

Authorities said residents in the 200 block of Oak Street and the surrounding vicinity should be on the lookout for the cat. They released a photo of the cat believed to be responsible.

Police said anyone who sees the cat should call 911. They said people should not attempt to capture or have contact with the animal or attempt to destroy it.