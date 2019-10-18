Police file new assault charge against sports medicine doctor

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have filed more charges against a sports medicine doctor once contracted by several local school districts.

Dr. William R. Vollmar, 56, of Willow Street, is accused of inappropriately touching a patient during sports massages at his home and Quarryville office from 2010 to 2018, beginning when the man was 17 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by state police.

The man told police he repeatedly returned to Vollmar “due to receiving prescription medicine with no questions asked,” the complaint states.

Vollmar is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He was already awaiting trial on several felonies, including sexual assault and sexual contact with students, regarding allegations he sexually assaulted six other people during sports massages and examinations between 1997 and April 2019.

In August, the state attorney general’s office asked a Lancaster County judge to allow the testimony of 13 additional accusers at a potential trial, according to court papers.

Vollmar had contracts with the Conestoga Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg, Middletown, Octorara, Pequea Valley, and Solanco school districts, as well as Lancaster Country Day School and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

He also worked with the PIAA for 19 years at district and state athletic competitions.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Dr. Vollmar Sexual Assault Investigation Hotline at 1-800-332-6039.

