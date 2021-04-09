Police find 61-year-old Lancaster man unconscious on sidewalk, manner of death determined

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner has confirmed the death of a 61-year-old man from Lancaster City found lying on the sidewalk unconscious.

Hipolito Gonzalez, 61 of Lancaster City, was found by his neighbor lying on the sidewalk and unconscious the evening of March 18, 2021.

Gonzalez was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries several days later.

The case was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed Gonzalez’s manner of death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

Lancaster City Police Detectives are seeking help from the public to determine the motive for the incident.