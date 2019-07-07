Police: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested and faces several drug charges after a routine traffic stop, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said an officer pulled over Matthew Meckley on Route 501 Saturday morning around 7. The officer thought the inspection certificate on his Audi was counterfeit.

Investigators said Meckley’s car was searched and methamphetamine, other materials related to drugs, and $3,000 in cash were found.

Courtesy: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

Meckley is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession With Intent to Deliver (PWID) Meth.

He is in the Lancaster County Prison.