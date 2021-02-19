Police find ‘in excess of 60 spent shell casings’ in occupied Lancaster home shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a shooting involving an occupied home on the 700 blk. Beaver St. in Lancaster County Thursday night. A search of the area led to officers finding in excess of 60 spent shell casings.

The Officers made contact with the two adult residents who were inside the home. Neither occupant had been struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

After securing the scene and obtaining photographs, Officers were also able to recover spent bullets from inside the victim’s residence.

Officers canvassed the area to look for additional damage, suspect information, witnesses and potential surveillance video locations.

Neighbors reported spotting two unknown males running toward Greenwood Cemetery right after the shots were fired but no suspect(s) were located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.