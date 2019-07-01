Police find possible grenades during traffic stop

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing several charges after police say they found two devices that looked like hand grenades inside his vehicle.

Melvin Hartman, 54, was stopped Sunday evening for not having a license plate and was found to have an outstanding warrant for a drug offense, West Lampeter Township police said.

Hartman as taken into custody after an altercation with the officers. Police said he was in possession of the two devices, a loaded gun, and seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A bomb squad examined the devices and found they contained powder. It is not known if they could have been detonated.

A nearby parking lot at Kendig Square shopping center was sectioned off until the devices were secured.

Hartman is charged with possession of methamphetamine, persons not to possess firearms, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense.

He could face more charges related to the devices. Once the analysis is complete, police will consult with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.