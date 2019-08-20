Police find vehicle sought in hit-run carriage crash that injured teens

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they have located an SUV sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured five teenagers thrown from a horse-drawn carriage.

East Lampeter Township police said no charges have been filed because investigators have not yet determined who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash early Monday in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The westbound carriage pulled by two horses was struck from behind just after midnight. One of the teens was seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. One horse died.

Authorities were looking for a white or light-colored 2013 to 2015 Mitsubishi ASX Outlander Sport, based on front bumper debris left at the scene.