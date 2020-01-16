Police: Hotel employee moved body after drug overdose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A hotel employee was arrested after police say he admitted to moving a man’s body from a room to an open courtyard area.

Manheim Township police said 29-year-old Cody Guyer rented a room at Clarion Inn & Suites to a person known to him. The man later died in the hotel room from a suspected drug overdose.

Guyer entered the room and removed the man’s body, leaving it on the ground in the courtyard, police said in a news release.

He then reentered the room and removed a hypodermic needle, a white towel covered in blood, a white pillow, and personal items belonging to the dead man, police said.

Guyer, of Lancaster, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.