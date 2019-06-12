Police ID 2 dead in East Cocalico crash

Breaking News
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a single-vehicle crash in East Cocalico Township late Sunday.

Police said 53-year-old Rodney Kring, of Bowmansville, failed to negotiate a curve in the first block of East Swartzville Road and collided with a fence and large tree around 11:45 p.m. 

The crash killed Kring and his passenger, 29-year-old Elise Schmidt, of Akron.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

