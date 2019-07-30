Columbia teen charged in fatal shooting was playing with gun, police say

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County teen told police he didn’t think a handgun was loaded when he pointed it at a 21-year-old man he shot and killed Monday night, according to charging documents.

A criminal complaint indicates that Antonio Acosta, 17, of Columbia, is charged as an adult with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting at a home on North Third and Walnut streets.

Officers dispatched to the area just after 8 p.m. found the victim on a sidewalk, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his throat. The complaint includes the victim’s name but there is no indication his family has been notified.

As officers were performing CPR, Acosta approached them with fresh blood on his hands and stated he could show the officers where to find the gun. Acosta led one of the officers to an apartment at 102 North Third and pointed to a silver handgun in a rear room.

Acosta told the officer: “I didn’t mean for this to happen. I’m sorry.” He then pulled a spent 9mm casing from his pocket, the complaint states. Acosta was then placed under arrest.

A juvenile who witnessed the shooting in the living room told police that Acosta reached between the cushions of the couch where he was sitting, produced the handgun, and removed the clip. She said another person in the room told Acosta not to play with the gun.

The girl said she went back to playing a game on her phone and heard a loud bang. The victim said he’d been shot and lifted the front of his shirt, she said, and she saw blood running down his body, according to the complaint.

The victim then ran from the apartment and collapsed in the street, she said.

Acosta is in Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.