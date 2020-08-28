Police in Lancaster County are searching for missing elderly woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for a missing endangered 75-year-old woman.

Police say Elaine S. Brubaker was last seen by her family on the evening of August 27.

Brubaker has grayish-brown hair, she’s 5’5” with blue eyes and walks with a cane. It is believed that Brubaker left the home on her own accord but has not returned. Vehicle: 2012 Ford Fusion bearing PA registration EBZ-2193, brown/cinnamon in color.

Family and NLCRPD have reason to believe that Elaine may be in danger due to health concerns.

Anyone with information on Elaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.