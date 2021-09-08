Police in Lancaster County holding free prescription drug drop-off event at 26 locations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lancaster County with unused or expired medications can discard them at one of 26 secured locations across the county.
According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the free and anonymous initiative is designed to slow the abuse of prescription medications. So far, Lancaster County has destroyed over 4,100 lbs. in 2021, exceeding last year’s total.
Residents can discard their unused medications at the following locations:
|Police Station
|Locations
|Christiana Borough Police
|10 W Slokom Ave, Christiana, PA 17509
|Columbia Police
|308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512
|East Cocalico Township Police
|100 Hill Road, Denver, PA 17517
|East Earl Township Police
|128 Toddy Drive, East Earl, PA 17519
|East Hempfield Township Police
|1700 Nissley Road, Landisville, PA 17538
|East Lampeter Township Police
|2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602
|Elizabethtown Police
|600 S Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
|Ephrata Police
|124 S. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
|Lancaster City PD
|39 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Lancaster County Court House
|50 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17608
|Lancaster County Probation
|40 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
|Lititz Police Department
|7 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543
|Manheim Borough Police
|211 N Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA 17545
|Millersville University Police
|237 N George St, Millersville, PA 17551
|Mount Joy Police
|21 E Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552
|New Holland Police
|436 E Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557
|Northern Lancaster County Regional Police
|860 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA 17578
|Northwest Regional Police
|8855 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
|Pennsylvania State Police
|2099 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602
|Pequea Township PD
|1028 Millwood Road, Willow Street, PA 17584
|Quarryville Police
|300 St Catherine Street, Quarryville, PA 17566
|Strasburg Borough Police
|145 Precision Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579
|Susquehanna Regional Police Dept.
|188 Rock Point Road, Marietta, PA 17547
|West Earl Police
|157 W Metzler Road, P.O. Box 787, Brownstown, PA 17508
|West Hempfield Township Police
|3476 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601
|West Lampeter Township Police
|852 Village Road, Lampeter, PA 17537