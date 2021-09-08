Police in Lancaster County holding free prescription drug drop-off event at 26 locations

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. On Friday, June 5, 2020, leaders of a large study in the United Kingdom that is rigorously testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and other medicines for hospitalized COVID-19 patients say they will stop putting people on the drug because it’s clear it isn’t helping. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lancaster County with unused or expired medications can discard them at one of 26 secured locations across the county.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the free and anonymous initiative is designed to slow the abuse of prescription medications. So far, Lancaster County has destroyed over 4,100 lbs. in 2021, exceeding last year’s total.

Residents can discard their unused medications at the following locations: