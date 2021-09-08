Police in Lancaster County holding free prescription drug drop-off event at 26 locations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lancaster County with unused or expired medications can discard them at one of 26 secured locations across the county.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the free and anonymous initiative is designed to slow the abuse of prescription medications. So far, Lancaster County has destroyed over 4,100 lbs. in 2021, exceeding last year’s total.

Residents can discard their unused medications at the following locations:

Police StationLocations
Christiana Borough Police10 W Slokom Ave, Christiana, PA 17509
Columbia Police308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512
East Cocalico Township Police100 Hill Road, Denver, PA 17517
East Earl Township Police128 Toddy Drive, East Earl, PA 17519
East Hempfield Township Police1700 Nissley Road, Landisville, PA 17538
East Lampeter Township Police2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602
Elizabethtown Police600 S Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Ephrata Police124 S. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
Lancaster City PD39 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Lancaster County Court House50 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17608
Lancaster County Probation40 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Lititz Police Department7 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543
Manheim Borough Police211 N Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA 17545
Millersville University Police237 N George St, Millersville, PA 17551
Mount Joy Police21 E Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552
New Holland Police436 E Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police860 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA 17578
Northwest Regional Police8855 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Pennsylvania State Police2099 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602
Pequea Township PD1028 Millwood Road, Willow Street, PA 17584
Quarryville Police300 St Catherine Street, Quarryville, PA 17566
Strasburg Borough Police145 Precision Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579
Susquehanna Regional Police Dept.188 Rock Point Road, Marietta, PA 17547
West Earl Police157 W Metzler Road, P.O. Box 787, Brownstown, PA 17508
West Hempfield Township Police3476 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601
West Lampeter Township Police852 Village Road, Lampeter, PA 17537

