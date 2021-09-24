Police in Lancaster respond to accusations of mask screening elementary school students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County responded to inaccurate social media posts accusing officers of screening elementary school students for masks as parents continue to debate over mask-wearing in Midstate schools.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the post included at least two key pieces of misinformation; the first being an image of a police cruiser from the wrong department, and the second falsely claiming officers engaged in the practice of screening students for masks.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

In response, the department stated, “the NLCRPD does not engage in the practice of screening anyone, anywhere for the masking mandate, in accordance with current legal opinions, best practice guidelines and agency adopted directives.”

The department says any questions related to the imagery and discussion depicted in the social media post should be directed to the Warwick Area School District for further information by calling 717-626-3734.

Elsewhere in Lancaster County, the Manor Township Police Department has told school administrators and parents they will not be involving themselves in the ongoing disputes after they received several calls and complaints from parents. The department advises parents to deal with school districts directly or leave the decision-making to the courts.