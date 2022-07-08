CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are saying there is an incident occurring on Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County.

According to public information officer Pa. State Trooper Kevin Kochka, the incident is occurring on Sand Hill Road. Police are requesting the public to avoid the area at this time.

As of 5:30 p.m., the incident remains active, according to Trooper Kochka.

abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online is reporting that troopers are in the area of Sandhill Road, which is closed from past Goods Road to Sickman Mill Road.