Police: Infant left screaming, covered in vomit in locked car amid 90-degree temperatures

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a child, less than one year old, was found locked inside an unattended car in Clay Township on Monday.

Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say the child was found locked inside the car, screaming and covered in vomit. Reports indicate the car was not running but the windows were cracked.

Reports state that ambient air temperatures were recorded in the low ninety-degree range. There were no parents or other associated adults around.

A group of alarmed shoppers reportedly gathered around the parked car before reporting the incident to 911. Attempts were made to seek out the owner of the car in nearby shops and stores.

Police say the male vehicle operator then exited a store and departed the parking lot before police could arrive.

Less than one week earlier, a 4-year-old boy was found dead outside a home in East Manchester Township. Initial investigations concluded that heat could have played a factor in the child’s death.

Activists have repeatedly called for legislation requiring all new passenger vehicles to be equipped with systems that detect an unattended occupant in the passenger compartment.

