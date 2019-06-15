Police install warning signs after break-ins, vandalism

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) -- A few years ago, Michelle Lapham says someone broke into her Jeep.

"They took my radio and my money," she said.

This week, the same thing happened to Lapham's neighbors on East Woods Drive in Warwick Township.

"It makes me a little nervous because I do have two small children that I worry about," Lapham said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating a series of thefts from unlocked cars in the township. To combat the problem, they've placed an electronic sign in an area where the crimes have been happening.

The sign flashes the message: "Reminder: Lock vehicle and homes. Report suspicious activity".

It's clear the sign sends a message to residents, but some say it also sends a message to the criminals.

"I hope it does deter [them] to know the police are out watching," Lapham stated.

For now, the sign is on Rudy Dam Road, just a block from a rash of vandalism this past weekend. Police say during that spree, the criminals tagged cars, houses, and mailboxes with spray paint.

Lynn Stover says the signs are simple, but he adds they may just be the reminder some people need to keep an extra watch on their stuff and the neighborhood.

"I think because it's so unusual, it does grab people's attention," he said.

Police have not said if they think there is a connection between the vandalism and the thefts from unlocked vehicles.