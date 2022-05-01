WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts of cars in Warwick Township, Lancaster County.

According to the NLCRPD, there have been three thefts from vehicles, one vehicle stolen and at least one attempted theft from a vehicle in the area of the 100 block of Sandstone Court in Warwick Township. Multiple vehicles had items stolen out of them.

The NLCRPD was requested to make notification of the recovery of a vehicle presumed to be stolen from the same area as the thefts mentioned above. This was requested from another Lancaster County Police Agency to verify that a BMW Sedan had been stolen.

The stolen vehicle and the thefts are suspected to be connected, and all incidents remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with further information is requested to contact the NLCRPD CID Unit at 717-733-0965 or via the Crimewatch tip submission portal by clicking here.