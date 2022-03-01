LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police officers continue to investigate a phone call from an unknown man claiming that explosive device(s) had been placed outside Hempfield High School Tuesday morning. After an initial search, there were no explosive devices detected.

At the time of the call, police responded to the high school, set up a perimeter, and conducted a search. A bomb-sniffing K-9 unit from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was also on-site and searched the perimeter of the building and other nearby areas.

Roughly an hour and a half after the police reported to the high school, the faculty and students were released from their hold, and entrances into the building were reopened.

The origin of the phone call remains under investigation and new information will be made available to the public as it is discovered.

