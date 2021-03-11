Police investigate early morning report of shots fired into home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating shots fired into an occupied home early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of New Dorwart Street and High Street around 1:20 a.m.

While traveling to the scene, police learned the shots were fired into an occupied home located on the 600 block of High Street with multiple residents inside. Officers made contact with residents and confirmed no one was injured.

Police say an adult male reported several shots had been fired into a 2nd-floor bedroom window and that two other adults were inside the home at the time the shots were fired.

Upon searching the area, officers discovered five shell casings at the rear of the home.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3476 or krausea@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Additionally, you can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.