Police investigate shooting in Lancaster that injured one

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Manor Street that left a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to one of her legs.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived they located the wounded teen and transported her to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Officers canvassed the area for evidence, suspects, additional victims, witnesses and locations for video surveillance. Officers and Detectives were able to assume that the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute.

They say a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of a residence when a passenger from the vehicle got out and fired several shots toward an occupied residence. The victim was struck by gunfire as she ran to get inside the home. The shooter got back into the vehicle and all occupants left the scene.

They were last seen toward West King Street and the vehicle and occupants were not located.

No arrests have been made and the shooter has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.