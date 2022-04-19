LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police officers responded to the 400 block of Union Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the back of a residence hit multiple times.

Police are asking for witnesses or information about the incident as well as anyone with cameras in the areas of Pleasnue Avenue, Church Avenue, and the 400 block of Avenue K.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 717-684-8835.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.