Police investigate stabbing in East Earl Twp, several hurt

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were hurt after a stabbing Saturday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

Gregory B. Hall Jr., 28, stabbed himself after stabbing a man and woman about 8 p.m. at the apartment in the 1000 block of Main Street. Hall lived at the apartment with the female victim and their four young children.

Police say when they arrived Hall ran inside and locked the door with the children inside. An officer forced his way in and wrestled Hall to the ground.

The woman was treated for stab wounds on her face and the man has serious stab wound injuries on his face and torso.

Hall is at an area hospital with serious injuries. He will remain under police custody while at the hospital.

Hall is charged with attempted homicide.