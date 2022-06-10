EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, May 24 at around 8:33 p.m at a Lancaster Under Armour store.

Police are looking for two women who entered the Under Armour store located at the Lancaster Tanger Outlets. One of the suspects was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray leggings, gray slides, and wearing a small red handbag over her shoulder.

The other suspect was wearing a tan button-up jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word Montauk across the front, light gray leggings, white socks, and black crocs.

When the women entered the store, each of them walked around the store, selecting items primarily from the men’s and footwear. They ultimately concealed the items into three separate reusable UA mesh shopping bags that were picked up in the front of the store.

Six minutes after they entered, they left the store in a navy-blue Honda Accord.

The total loss that the store experienced was 75 individual units totaling $3,447.23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676 Ext. 3132 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.