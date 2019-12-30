Police investigating a deadly car crash in Lancaster County

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a crash in Lancaster County that left a 21-year-old Ephrata man dead.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Klienfeltersville Road near the intersection of Laurel Drive in Clay Township.

Initial calls to 911 reported a car into a tree with a person trapped inside. First responders located the vehicle and identified 21-year-old Hunter Douglas Lehman dead at the scene.

Police say initial indications identify speed as a contributing factor in the crash with the vehicle contracting extensive contact damage.

The investigation continues with crash reconstruction and toxicology results pending.

