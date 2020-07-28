Police investigating after multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say one person was injured after a five-vehicle crash on route 30 westbound near the Walnut Street ramp Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police say that person was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. Three other cars and one tractor-trailer was towed following the crash.

Officers say a thin white woman with dark hair driving a silver Jeep Commander was seen stopping in the left lane just before the crash. Police say the woman left her car for a short while before re-entering and traveling between Walnut Street and New Holland Pike for a stop — they are now looking her.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to police or anyone who may know the operator of the Jeep is requested to contact the Ofc. Reimers with the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

