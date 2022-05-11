COLUMBIA, Pa (WHTM) — Police in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the overnight hours of Wednesday, May 11.

According to police, at around 3 a.m. a man was standing in the 100 block of South 4th Street in the borough waiting for a ride when two Hispanic men in dark hoodies and dark pants approached the man, having handguns tucked into their waistbands.

The two suspects approached the victim from behind and told the victim to empty his pockets. The suspects took a pack of cigarettes and fled on foot.

Both suspects are described as having thin builds, wearing all black with hoodies hiding facial and hair features.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.