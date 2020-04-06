Police investigating domestic dispute with shots fired in Manheim

1  of  4
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating an early morning domestic dispute with shots fired.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Oregon Pike at approximately 2:51 a.m., for a domestic dispute. Prior to police arrival, several shots were fired during the domestic altercation, resulting in a vehicle being hit. 

Police say no one was struck by the bullets and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

