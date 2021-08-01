Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says they’re investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Hackman Road in Clay Township.

Police say they responded to a crash on Hackman Road near the intersection of Lincoln Gardens Road in Clay Township on Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

They say motorcyclist Kevin Lee Logan of Ephrata was riding south on Hackman Road when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

The crash is under active investigation by the department’s reconstruction team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

