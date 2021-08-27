Police investigating Friday night homicide in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police are actively investigating a Friday night homicide that happened on the 500 block of Third Street.

Police responded to the incident around 9:45 p.m. and found a man lying in the street, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds.

When EMS arrived, they determined the victim was beyond help and he died at the scene.

Investigators are speaking with neighbors and witnesses and also searching the scene for possible evidence.

The victim’s identity is unknown but police believe he is a young adult man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.